Brixton Academy to remain closed until April following deaths at Asake gig

London venue Brixton Academy is to remain closed until April following two deaths caused by a crowd crush at last month’s Asake gig.

The incident occurred when people who were outside the venue were able to force their way in to the show, leading to overcrowding and the gig being cancelled midway through.

Rebecca Ikumelo, aged 33, died in hospital on December 17, while Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died on December 19. A third attendee, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

On December 22, it was reported that Brixton Academy’s licence could be temporarily suspended after the incident, with the venue later ordered to remain shut until January 16.

Now, Academy Music Group (AMG), which runs the venue, has said it will stay closed while several investigations continue.

Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee is due to meet on Monday (January 16) to decide on the future of the venue according to BBC News and it is understood the council was likely to extend the licence suspension for a further three months.

The Met Police, which is leading the investigation into the incident, also said it was going to use the meeting to call for the continued suspension of the premises’ licence.

But ahead of the meeting AMG said it had “reflected deeply” and come to its own decision to remain closed.