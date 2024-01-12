“Pioneer” DJ Annie Nightingale has died, aged 83

Broadcasting legend Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83.

The British DJ and television presenter passed away at her home in London yesterday (January 11) “after a short illness”, a statement from her family confirmed today (January 12).

“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally,” the message read.

Advertisement

“Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.”

It continued: “Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970’s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll.

“A celebration of her life will take place in the Spring at a Memorial Service.”

This is a breaking news story – more to follow…