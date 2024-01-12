“Pioneer” DJ Annie Nightingale has died, aged 83

Broadcasting legend Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83.

The British DJ and television presenter passed away at her home in London yesterday (January 11) “after a short illness”, a statement from her family confirmed today (January 12).

“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally,” the message read.

“Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.”

It continued: “Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970’s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll.

“A celebration of her life will take place in the Spring at a Memorial Service.”

Nightingale was BBC Radio 1’s longest-serving host, having joined the station back in 1970. From then, she remained the only female DJ on the schedule for a 12-year period. Nightingale presented her final Annie Nightingale Presents…last month.

The DJ was given an MBE for services to radio broadcasting in 2002 before being appointed CBE in 2020. She became the first female DJ from Radio 1 to be inducted into the Radio Academy Hall Of Fame in 2004.

Rest in peace Annie Nightingale 💗🕯 pic.twitter.com/ybBZSx5bhQ — simone marie (@simonemarie4) January 12, 2024

Oh man, not Annie Nightingale. I'm am so sad to hear this. The woman was a legend who not only loved and championed music but was amazingly kind and wanted to help others in the industry. She kicked open the broadcasting doors and then wedged them open to let other women in #RIP — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) January 12, 2024

Rest In Peace you absolute 👑 Annie Nightingale.

Always so lovely to me, from the first time we met in 1990.

Beautiful legend! 🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/FK8EgnYfJK — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) January 12, 2024

A pioneer, a record-breaker, a legend. Rest in peace Annie Nightingale 💚 pic.twitter.com/1vy3XZRxI2 — Green Man (@GreenManFest) January 12, 2024

This is a breaking news story – more to follow…