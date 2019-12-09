Brockhampton are heading to the UK in 2020 for a new tour

Brockhampton have announced their return to the UK and Europe for an extensive tour next year.

The ‘Ginger‘ rap collective will head to venues including London’s O2 Academy Brixton, Birmingham’s O2 Academy and Manchester’s O2 Apollo in May 2020, with tickets going on sale here from December 13 at 10am. Check out the dates in full below:

MAY 2020

18 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

19 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Last month, Brockhampton also shared the trailer for new docuseries Keeping The Band.

The show will provide an unfiltered look at life within the hip-hop band, with one trailer providing footage of live performances being contrasted against dramatic backstage rows.

In a four-star review of ‘Ginger’, NME wrote: “Across ‘Ginger’, Brockhampton push themselves forward gently in musical terms. ‘Boy Bye’ is a carnival-like thing with a spellbinding lead line and freewheeling verses from every member swirling around, and this spirit is continued on the album’s highlight, its title track.

‘Ginger’ is the sound of the lyrical weight of ‘Iridescence’ being forcibly lifted off the band, with auto-tuned melodies floating around a catchy, snappy beat. It’s utter bliss.

Speaking to NME for their Big Read interview, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract said that the collective had attempted to make “a summer record” with ‘Ginger’ but found themselves being affected by the current state of Donald Trump’s America.