“That’s complicated”: Brockhampton address Ameer Vann’s 2018 departure from the band

Vann exited the group last year following allegations of sexual misconduct

Brockhampton have spoken about the 2018 departure of rapper Ameer Vann from the group, acknowledging that the situation is still “complicated”.

Vann left the LA-based collective in May 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct which were made against the rapper. “We want to sincerely apologise to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions,” Brockhampton’s statement at the time read. “We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner.” Vann denied accusations of emotional and sexual abuse in a series of tweets two weeks before he left the band.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract admitted that Vann’s departure remained “complicated” and difficult to talk about.

“That’s complicated,” Abstract said. “That’s complicated to me. I guess it’s just hard for me to talk about. So it’s probably a traumatic experience for me, for sure.

“I don’t want people to think I’m at the low I was at once it happened, ‘cause I’m recovering and I’m healing now,” he continued. “But it broke me, for sure. It crushed me. It broke me and the guys. We didn’t even know how to, like…”

Asked about whether they’d ever welcome Vann back into the Brockhampton fold, Abstract replied “I don’t know” three times before falling silent.

The next Brockhampton project, titled ‘Ginger’, is set for release this Friday (August 23). The video for the record’s latest single, ‘Boy Bye’, dropped last week.