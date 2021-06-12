Brockhampton announce details of ‘Here Right Now’ 2022 US tour

Brockhampton have announced details of a full US tour set to take place next year – see the dates below.

The shows, which begin at the end of February 2022, come on the back of the LA-based collective’s recent album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’.

The new tour dates begin in Salt Lake City, before travelling through the States in March and ending up in Portland, Oregon with a final show on April 13.

The US gigs will follow a set of rescheduled UK tour dates, with support coming from

See the full list of shows below, including the already announced UK shows, and pick up tickets here.

JANUARY 2022

27 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

3 – Bristol, O2 Academy

4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

5 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

7 – London, Brixton Academy

8 – London, Brixton Academy

26 – Salt Lake City, The Union Event Center

MARCH 2022

1 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

4 – Irving, The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

5 – Austin, Moody Amphitheatre

8 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy

11 – Orlando, Hard Rock Live

12 – Miami Beach, The Fillmore

14 – Charlotte, The Fillmore Charlotte

15 – Raleigh, The Ritz

17 – Washington DC, The Anthem

18 – New York, Hulu Theater at MSG

22 – Philadelphia, The Fillmore

25 – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

26 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

27 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

29 – Columbus, Express Live! Indoor

APRIL 2022

1 – Chesterfield, The Factory at The District

2 – Kansas City, Arvest Bank Theatre

3 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion

6 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre

7 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

8 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan

9 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11 – Seattle, WaMu Theater

12 – Vancouver, Thunderbird Sports Centre

13 – Portland, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Earlier this month, Brockhampton released ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack’, a deluxe edition of their recent album which features four new tracks previously only available on physical copies of the album.

‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ is one of two albums Brockhampton plan to release this year – two albums that may be their last. NME gave the record a three-star review upon its release, describing it as “a record defined by the collective’s emotional heaviness”.

The group are expected to release more singles in the summer, with bandleader Kevin Abstract also promising a new solo album.