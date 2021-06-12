Brockhampton announce details of ‘Here Right Now’ 2022 US tour

Brockhampton have announced details of a full US tour set to take place next year – see the dates below.
The shows, which begin at the end of February 2022, come on the back of the LA-based collective’s recent album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’.
The new tour dates begin in Salt Lake City, before travelling through the States in March and ending up in Portland, Oregon with a final show on April 13.
The US gigs will follow a set of rescheduled UK tour dates, with support coming from
See the full list of shows below, including the already announced UK shows, and pick up tickets here.
JANUARY 2022
27 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2022
1 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
3 – Bristol, O2 Academy
4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
5 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
7 – London, Brixton Academy
8 – London, Brixton Academy
26 – Salt Lake City, The Union Event Center
MARCH 2022
1 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom
4 – Irving, The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
5 – Austin, Moody Amphitheatre
8 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
11 – Orlando, Hard Rock Live
12 – Miami Beach, The Fillmore
14 – Charlotte, The Fillmore Charlotte
15 – Raleigh, The Ritz
17 – Washington DC, The Anthem
18 – New York, Hulu Theater at MSG
22 – Philadelphia, The Fillmore
25 – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
26 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre
27 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE
29 – Columbus, Express Live! Indoor
APRIL 2022
1 – Chesterfield, The Factory at The District
2 – Kansas City, Arvest Bank Theatre
3 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion
6 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre
7 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
8 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan
9 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11 – Seattle, WaMu Theater
12 – Vancouver, Thunderbird Sports Centre
13 – Portland, Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Earlier this month, Brockhampton released ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack’, a deluxe edition of their recent album which features four new tracks previously only available on physical copies of the album.
‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ is one of two albums Brockhampton plan to release this year – two albums that may be their last. NME gave the record a three-star review upon its release, describing it as “a record defined by the collective’s emotional heaviness”.
The group are expected to release more singles in the summer, with bandleader Kevin Abstract also promising a new solo album.