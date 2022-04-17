Brockhampton announce final album during Coachella 2022 set

Brockhampton have announced that their final album will be released in 2022.

They made the announcement during their Coachella set on Saturday (April 16), after previously sharing that the two-weekend festival would mark an indefinite hiatus for the band.

The Texas band played a trailer as they finished their packed set on the Sahara stage, which concluded with the band’s logo and the words “the final album” on the screen.

Fans erupted with applause during the announcement and took to social media to celebrate, with one saying “no way Brockhampton is making a new album this year”.

NO WAY BROCKHAMPTON IS MAKING A NEW ALBUM THIS YEAR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aPEXQopRD4 — josiah 🌌 (@josiahfrrr) April 17, 2022

Following their performance, which saw them joking about their impending breakup and telling the crowd “This our last shows ever… we not coming back” Kevin Abstract tweeted, “the final Brockhampton album 2022”.

the final brockhampton album 2022 — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) April 17, 2022

Abstract had previously taken to twitter to say that their final album had been delayed, writing “Our next and final album as Brockhampton has been pushed back and will not be released until next year.” In a separate post, the group’s creative director and member Henock ‘HK’ Sileshi joked that the album had been delayed as a result of the group seeking new members.

He tweeted: “Pushing the album back to see how these new members we’re scouting make it thru tryouts.”

Henock made a similar crack tonight, tweeting “BROCKHAMPTON post credits scene went nutty wtf they got one more album?”

BROCKHAMPTON post credits scene went nutty wtf they got one more album? — hk (@henocksileshi) April 17, 2022

The band released their previous album, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ in 2021.

In a three-star review of the band’s sixth record, NME wrote, “Every Brockhampton album has felt like it might be their last. From the moment they emerged in the mid-2010s, the LA-based boyband have always flirted with destruction, and their presence on the very edge of implosion is what’s given their music its life and energy.

According to bandleader Kevin Abstract, sixth album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will be the first of two albums the band release in 2021, which will also be their final records.”

The review continued: “While the statement can and should be taken with a pinch of salt due to past claims along these lines (promo material around 2017’s ‘Saturation III’ touted it as “the last studio album by Brockhampton”), it’s proof that uncertainty still runs rife within the collective.”

As of now, the band are slated to play their final show next weekend, at Coachella (April 21 – 23).

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2022.