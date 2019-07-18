Brockhampton announce new album ‘Ginger’

The follow-up to 'Iridescence' is on the way

Brockhampton have announced the name of their next album, ‘Ginger’, and confirmed that the record will arrive next month.

The Californian collective will follow up September 2018’s ‘Iridescence’, which was largely recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London last year, with the release of ‘Ginger’. The record was also the first to be released by Brockhampton since the departure of rapper Ameer Vann after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct in May 2018.

Brockhampton formally announced their next music project on social media this evening (July 18), with a short snippet of one track being posted in a clip to the group’s Instagram page.

The preview, which features a series of quickly-cut images of the faces of each member, concludes with the words “Ginger – August 2019” and the subtitle “the fifth studio album by Brockhampton”.

During their performance at Bilbao BBK Live last weekend, Brockhampton debuted a song from ‘Ginger’ – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Last month, the group’s de facto leader Kevin Abstract said that they’d been working on making a “feel-good” Brockhampton album.

“We want to make a summer album. Feel-good,” he told GQ. “Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you.”

Back in April, Abstract released his latest solo album ‘Arizona Baby’.