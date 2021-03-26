Brockhampton announce new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’

Brockhampton have announced details of their new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’.

The group previously released a new single called ‘BUZZCUT’, which features Danny Brown, on Wednesday (March 24).

Brockhampton have been teasing the new record over the last few months and have now confirmed that it will arrive on April 9 via Question Everything/RCA Records. The tracklist for the album has not yet been confirmed.

The release of ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will be marked by a special virtual show, which will be broadcast from the chapel at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio. The concert will take place on the same day the record is released. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

According to a press release, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will see Brockhampton working with a “wider group of collaborators for the first time” and is “equal parts braggadocio and empathy”.

One of those new collaborators could be RZA or the extended members of Wu-Tang Clan. In a video shared earlier this month, the rap icon described Brockhampton as “magic”. After its release, fans began to speculate that it was hinting at a future team-up.

Earlier this month, the band shared a 46-second teaser clip called ‘Meet The Roadrunners’, which appeared to feature part of a new song. Shortly afterwards, Kevin Abstract confirmed on his Instagram story that the clip marked the start of a new era for the group, known as The Roadrunners.

The band’s last album, ‘Ginger’, was released in 2019. In a four-star review, NME called it “an album that resets Brockhampton’s compass and sees them straying away from the danger of implosion that ‘Iridescence’ seemed to suggest”.