Brockhampton announce new album ‘The Family’

Brockhampton have announced new album called ‘The Family’.

Earlier this month Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract reassured the group’s followers that a new album was on the way and will be released before the end of 2022.

Now, the group have confirmed that ‘The Family’ will arrive on November 17 via Question Everything/RCA Records – pre-order/pre-save here.

The announcement came with some teasers from the band alongside the launch of a digital and three limited edition box set pre-orders.

Watch the visual trailers below.

As confirmed earlier this year, the group’s seventh album will be their final outing.

They revealed in January that 2022 would be their last year active as a group, with farewell shows being held at this year’s Coachella. It was there that Brockhampton announced their last album, following the news up shortly thereafter with a teaser trailer.

June saw the group drop a cover of Kool & The Gang‘s ‘Hollywood Swinging’ (released as part of the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru) as well as a new solo single from rapper Merlyn Wood.

However, since its announcement in April, news on their final album has been slim.

Abstract tweeted in October that the album would be titled ‘No Cap’, and shared what he claimed to be its cover art (the latter earning some criticism from fans). In years past, he has shared similar teasers for new Brockhampton albums only for their titles and covers to be changed upon their formal announcements.

‘The Family’ will follow up ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, which arrived last April via RCA on the group’s own Question Everything imprint. It was supported by the singles ‘Buzzcut’ (featuring Danny Brown), ‘Count On Me’ and ‘Don’t Shoot Up The Party’.