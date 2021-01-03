Brockhampton appear to be teasing something new in Instagram video

Brockhampton appear to be teasing a new release on their Instagram page, with a new video hinting at new music.

The group last released an album with ‘Ginger’ in 2019, which followed their earlier ‘Saturation’ series.

Yesterday (January 2), Brockhampton shared a new video on their Instagram page. It opened with an old computer screen being zoomed into as a cursor was faced with two options: “new light” or “old light”.

When “new light” was selected, the image of a person hurtling through a tunnel and landing in a cave appeared. Blue silhouettes sprung up around them while a snippet of new music played. “Who let the dope boys out?” Was the only lyric included in the clip.

As the video finished, the words “The light is worth the wait” appeared on the screen. Watch the video below now.

While the band have yet to announce a new record, member Romil Hemnani told i-D last month they were “working on an album”. “I can’t say much about it, but I can say that the initials of it are ‘RR’,” he said.

“Maybe the fans will figure out what it is. I’m excited about it, it’s my favourite one yet.”

Despite not releasing an album since ‘Ginger’, Brockhampton shared a steady stream of new music in 2020. Their most recent drop included a collaboration with JPEGMAFIA on ‘chain on /hold me’.

The group are also set to perform in Barcelona later this year after being confirmed as part of Primavera Sound Festival’s line-up for 2021. They will join the likes of The Strokes, Gorillaz, Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator at the event between June 2-6.