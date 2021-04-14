Brockhampton enlist Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike in romantic new video for ‘Count On Me’

Brockhampton have shared a new music video for ‘Count On Me’, featuring romantic co-lead performances from Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike.

The clip, co-directed by Brockhampton bandleader Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit, begins with the pair as lovers on holiday, listening to music in a Jeep. Lil Nas X asks Fike who he’s listening to at the moment, to which he replies “olds bands…Radiohead. You like Radiohead?”.

They head out to a quiet forest to enjoy lovers’ solitude, sharing a kiss, but not before their daydreams become surreal, and even somewhat hellish – much in the same vein as their recent ‘BUZZCUT’ video with Danny Brown.

Watch ‘Count On Me’ below.

The track is taken from Brockhampton’s recently released album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’. In a three-star review, NME wrote that “While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one”.

After announcing the release of ‘Roadrunner’, Abstract went on to reveal that ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will be the first of two albums for the band in 2021, and that those two albums would be their last.