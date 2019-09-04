Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract rang up Def Jam to contact Jay-Z when he was a kid

A gem from a conversation he had with friend and muse Shia LaBeouf

Kevin Abstract recently revealed a great childhood story in a new interview with none other than Shia LaBeouf: When he was a child, the Brockhampton member rang up the label Def Jam in an attempt to contact Jay-Z.

In a conversation with the actor – a friend of the boyband and an inspiration for their latest album, ‘Ginger’ – published on i-D UK on September 3, Abstract related the story that speaks volumes of his early commitment to music.

When asked by LaBeouf if he had “blind faith or certainty” if he would succeed in the music business, Abstract replied that it was “a mix of both”. As a 10-year-old, he would call studios in his hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas trying to book studio time for himself (“It’s wild”).

“I also called Def Jam when I was 11 and asked to speak to the CEO. At the time, the CEO was Jay-Z. I wanted to meet him so bad,” Abstract said.

Elsewhere in the i-D interview, Abstract also revealed that seeing Hov and Kanye West on the ‘Watch the Throne’ tour in Houston was one of the best concerts he’d ever experienced. “I’d been wanting to see Kanye and Jay-Z my whole life and I got tickets for Christmas. Floor seats,” he said. “That was a big moment.”

Brockhampton are currently gearing up to tour in support of ‘Ginger’, their fifth album which was released August 23. Their Heaven Belongs to You Tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada on October 26. Slowthai – who also made an appearance on ‘Ginger’ – will join them from November onwards.