Brockhampton have released their new album ‘Ginger’ – you can listen to the record below.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Iridescence’, the album is the second to be released under the band’s record deal with RCA.

‘Ginger’ features a collaboration with Slowthai on the track ‘Heaven Belongs to You’. The record also includes the previously released singles ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘If You Pray Right’, ‘Boy Bye’ and ‘No Halo’.

Listen to Brockhampton’s new album ‘Ginger’ below.

Speaking to NME for their recent Big Read interview, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract said that the collective had attempted to make “a summer record” with ‘Ginger’ but found themselves being affected by the current state of Donald Trump’s America.

“[With ‘Ginger’] we were trying to make a summer album, but midway through we were like, ‘Damn, all these songs have hooks and are catchy, but they still feel kind of sad,'” he said.

“The songs feel dark, but that’s because we chase what we feel in our hearts, not what’s on the radio.”

Elsewhere, SZA recently revealed that she’s been working with Brockhampton on her next batch of solo music. She also confirmed that she’d been working with Justin Timberlake and producer Jack Antonoff on new music.