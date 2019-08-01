Brockhampton are back: Watch the video for ‘I Been Born Again’

Their new album is titled ‘Ginger’

Early on Thursday (August 1), Brockhampton made their comeback with a brand-new video for ‘I Been Born Again’.

The track, which features verses by members Kevin Abstract, Merlyn Wood and Joba, arrived with a grainy, disorienting black-and-white video directed by Spencer Ford. Watch it below:

‘I Been Born Again’ is the first taste of ‘Ginger’, the boyband’s forthcoming fifth studio album. In a recent GQ interview, Abstract described the record as “a summer album”. He added, “Feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you.”

He also elaborated on the creative approach they undertook for ‘Ginger’: “Something we’re doing is putting those type of lyrics – like this shit is trash, anxiety, depression, all that stuff – taking those type of lyrics and putting it on a song that a bunch of people could dance to or something. It’s just like [OutKast’s] ‘Hey Ya!’ My favourite song ever.”

‘Ginger’ will be the boyband’s second album for RCA Records, following their 2018 record ‘Iridescence’. Though no official release date has been announced, a video snippet posted to Brockhampton’s social media accounts in July did state “‘Ginger’, August 2019”. See it below: