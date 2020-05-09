Brockhampton return with two new songs – hear ‘N.S.T.’ and ‘Things Can’t Stay The Same’

Brockhampton have returned today (May 9) with two new songs – hear ‘N.S.T.’ and ‘Things Can’t Stay The Same’ below.

It’s the LA-based boyband’s first new material since their 2019 album ‘Ginger’.

Released with little fanfare, the new songs don’t appear to be from an upcoming album, but placed together on a two-track 12″ single. Hear them both below.

Advertisement

Back in March, Brockhampton shared a new version of ‘Ginger’ single ‘Sugar’ with added vocals from Dua Lipa.

The band were set to head to the UK and Europe for a summer tour in support of ‘Ginger’, a run including two nights at London’s Brixton Academy, but the dates have since been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See a full list of every gig, festival and tour affected by Covid-19 here.

NME gave ‘Ginger’ a four-star review upon its release, writing: “The boyband’s fifth album is short on potential hits but sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance.

Advertisement

“[It’s] an album that resets Brockhampton’s compass and sees them straying away from the danger of implosion that ‘Iridescence’ seemed to suggest.”

Brockhampton appeared on the cover of NME last year ahead of the release of ‘Ginger’, where they spoke about the influence Shia LaBeouf has had on the band, and moving beyond a difficult patch.

“I think that this new record is confident, more than anything else,” they said of ‘Ginger’. “Everyone’s really sure of themselves, and sure of their abilities and all the places that the music goes to.”