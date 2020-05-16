Brockhampton share another two songs with ‘M.O.B’ and ‘Twisted’

Brockhampton have released another two new songs, titled ‘M.O.B’ and ‘Twisted’ – scroll down the page to listen to them now.

The US rap group recently confirmed they were working on two new albums to be released this year, but would share songs not set to feature on either record every week.

Following last week’s release of ’N.S.T.’ and ‘Things Can’t Stay The Same’, the band have now shared another two songs in ‘M.O.B’ and ‘Twisted’. The former’s title stands for ‘Money Over Bitches’ according to Genius, while the latter features Ryan Beatty and Christian Alexander.

Both tracks were previewed on Brockhampton’s Technical Difficulties Twitch stream earlier today before being uploaded to YouTube. Listen to them below now. Last week’s releases have since been deleted from YouTube, suggesting this pair could also be removed when the next release arrives.

Brockhampton’s latest album ‘Ginger’ was released last August. In a four-star review, NME said: “The boyband’s fifth album is short on potential hits but sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance. [It’s] an album that resets Brockhampton’s compass and sees them straying away from the danger of implosion that ‘Iridescence’ seemed to suggest.”

In March, the group released a new version of ‘Sugar’, which featured on that record, boasting additional vocals from Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf has written a film based on Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract’s life. An official synopsis for Minor Modifications reads: “Based on the life of rapper Kevin Abstract, this biographical fiction follows a Texas teen as he struggles with identity, finding meaningful relationships, sexual fluidity, and his direction in life.”