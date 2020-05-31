Brockhampton share new JPEGMAFIA collaboration, ‘chain on / hold me’

Brockhampton have shared another weekly drop of new music.

Since last month, the LA-based boyband have been releasing new material via their Technical Difficulties livestream radio show.

So far, they’ve shared a number of double releases, including ‘N.S.T.’ and ‘Things Can’t Stay The Same’, ‘M.O.B’ and ‘Twisted’, and most recently a three-track drop of ‘I.F.L’, ‘downside’ and ‘baby bull’.

Now, as is becoming customary, the band have shared another two new tracks, including a JPEGMAFIA collaboration called ‘chain on / hold me’. Listen to that and another new song called ‘fishbone’ below.

Brockhampton have revealed that they’re currently working on two new albums for release in 2020. The new tracks won’t feature on either of the new records.

The two new albums will follow the band’s latest record, 2019’s ‘Ginger’ album. Reviewing ‘Ginger’, NME wrote: “The boyband’s fifth album is short on potential hits but sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance.

“[It’s] an album that resets Brockhampton’s compass and sees them straying away from the danger of implosion that ‘Iridescence’ seemed to suggest.”

Brockhampton were set to bring ‘Ginger’ to the UK for a summer tour this year, including two nights at London’s Brixton Academy. The tour has now been rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, Brockhampton shared a new version of their ‘Ginger’ single ‘Sugar’ featuring added vocals from Dua Lipa.