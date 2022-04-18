Brockhampton share trailer ahead of ‘final album’

Brockhampton have shared a short teaser trailer of a video titled ‘The Final Album’ – watch it below.

It comes after the band surprised fans last week by announcing that their final album will be released in 2022. They made the announcement during their Coachella set on Saturday (April 16), after previously sharing that the two-weekend festival would mark an indefinite hiatus for the band.

The Texas band played a trailer as they finished their packed set on the Sahara stage, which concluded with the band’s logo and the words “the final album” on the screen.

Now, the band have shared the full trailer on their social media pages. It features a clip of the band making the new album – watch below.

the final album pic.twitter.com/sdtgNStRa4 — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) April 18, 2022

Abstract had previously taken to twitter to say that their final album had been delayed, writing “Our next and final album as Brockhampton has been pushed back and will not be released until next year.” In a separate post, the group’s creative director and member Henock ‘HK’ Sileshi joked that the album had been delayed as a result of the group seeking new members.

He tweeted: “Pushing the album back to see how these new members we’re scouting make it thru tryouts.”

The band released their previous album, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ in 2021.

In a three-star review of the band’s sixth record, NME wrote, “Every Brockhampton album has felt like it might be their last. From the moment they emerged in the mid-2010s, the LA-based boyband have always flirted with destruction, and their presence on the very edge of implosion is what’s given their music its life and energy.”