Brockhampton share trailer for new docuseries ‘Keeping The Band’

It's a warts-and-all look at life in the band.

Brockhampton have shared a snippet from their forthcoming web docuseries Keeping the Band.

From the brief clip, it appears that the show will provide an unfiltered look at life within the hip-hop band, with footage of live performances being contrasted against dramatic backstage rows.

“Y’all ain’t performing like performers right now. Y’all don’t look like performers out here. What are you doing?” bandleader Kevin Abstract remonstrates at one point in the clip.

Another moment shows the band interacting with their fans, as one runs up to Abstract and tells him during a hug: “My spam account is called kevinabstractisgay.”

The trailer comes after Brockhampton released new album’Ginger’, in August , the second album to be released under the band’s record deal with RCA.

It is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Iridescence’.

‘Ginger’ features a collaboration with Slowthai on the track ‘Heaven Belongs to You’. The record also includes the previously released singles ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘If You Pray Right’, ‘Boy Bye’ and ‘No Halo’.

Speaking to NME for their Big Read interview, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract said that the collective had attempted to make “a summer record” with ‘Ginger’ but found themselves being affected by the current state of Donald Trump’s America.

“[With ‘Ginger’] we were trying to make a summer album, but midway through we were like, ‘Damn, all these songs have hooks and are catchy, but they still feel kind of sad,’” said Abstract.

“The songs feel dark, but that’s because we chase what we feel in our hearts, not what’s on the radio.”

In a four star review of the album, NME said of ‘Ginger’ : “Across ‘Ginger’, Brockhampton push themselves forward gently in musical terms. ‘Boy Bye’ is a carnival-like thing with a spellbinding lead line and freewheeling verses from every member swirling around, and this spirit is continued on the album’s highlight, its title track.

“‘Ginger’ is the sound of the lyrical weight of ‘Iridescence’ being forcibly lifted off the band, with auto-tuned melodies floating around a catchy, snappy beat. It’s utter bliss.”