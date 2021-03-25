Brockhampton team up with Danny Brown for new single ‘Buzzcut’

BROCKHAMPTON have collaborated with Danny Brown on a new single, ‘BUZZCUT’.

Brown contributes a full verse, while background vocals are provided by the song’s producer, Jabari Manwa.

‘BUZZCUT’ – whose release marks the first official new music from the hip-hop collective since their fifth studio album ‘GINGER’ in 2019 – dropped alongside a vibrant and eclectic music video, directed by members Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit.

In it, Brockhampton perform ‘BUZZCUT’ against a psychedelic kaleidoscope of surreal action.

Watch it below:

The new single follows Brockhampton’s recent tease of new material in an Instagram video back in January.

Earlier this month, the group then uploaded a fresh 46-second teaser clip called ‘Meet The Roadrunners’, which appears to feature a part of a new rap track.

Abstract then confirmed via his Instagram story that the teaser marks the start of BROCKHAMPTON’s new era, now, thanks to the release of ‘BUZZCUT’, officially known as The Roadrunners.

As well as this, member RZA has also teased BROCKHAMPTON may have a forthcoming collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan in a cryptic video. Sharing a video to YouTube, the rap icon hailed BROCKHAMPTON as “magic”, praising their approach to music.

In 2020, BROCKHAMPTON released a mixtape called ‘Technical Difficulties’, made up of eight songs they’d written in lockdown.