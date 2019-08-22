Brockhampton unveil new music video, ‘No Halo’, ahead of tomorrow’s ‘Ginger’ release

Featuring Deb Never

Brockhampton’s new record ‘Ginger’ will finally be out tomorrow (August 23), and they’ve shared a new music video for album cut ‘No Halo’ to whet your appetite.

Unlike earlier singles ‘Boy Bye’, ‘If You Pray Right’ and ‘I Been Born Again’, ‘No Halo’ is the first song from the group’s upcoming record to feature a guest verse. Rising Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Deb Never hops on the new track, adding her pristine vocals to the slower, guitar-driven number.

In the accompanying music video, the boys continue the aesthetics of their previous visuals by donning identical silver jumpsuits. The clip is directed by Spencer Ford, who also helmed the videos for the earlier singles. Watch it below:

According to the official ‘Ginger’ tracklist released last week, ‘No Halo’ will open the 12-track record. The LP is the boyband’s fifth studio album overall and their second album for RCA Records, following their 2018 major label debut, ‘Iridescence’.

Discussing the forthcoming record in a GQ interview, frontman Kevin Abstract described the new project as “a summer album”. “[It’s] feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you’,” he added.

“Something we’re doing is putting those type of lyrics – like this shit is trash, anxiety, depression, all that stuff – taking those type of lyrics and putting it on a song that a bunch of people could dance to or something. It’s just like [OutKast’s] ‘Hey Ya!’ My favourite song ever.”