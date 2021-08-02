Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract responds to DaBaby’s homophobic comments

Brockhampton‘s Kevin Abstract has responded to homophobic comments made by DaBaby on stage last week.

The North Carolina rapper (real name Jonathan Kirk) drew criticism for controversial comments he made surrounding homosexuality and HIV/AIDS while on stage at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on July 25.

Brockhampton and DaBaby were both set to perform on the same stage at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago yesterday (August 1), though DaBaby was dropped from his headline slot following his comments.

Ahead of the show, Abstract – who is openly gay and has frequently discussed his sexuality in his music – hit out at DaBaby for the comments. “Wow Brockhampton and DaBaby really play the same day on the same stage tomorrow,” he tweeted in advance of the festival set.

Quoting his own verse on Brockhampton’s 2017 track ‘STAR’, he wrote: “Heath ledger wit some dreads I just gave my n***a head wow.”

The rapper went on to reference one of the comments DaBaby made on stage at Rolling Loud, where he said: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone light up.”

In response, Abstract tweeted: “JUS SUCKED A HUGE DICK IN PARKING LOT.”

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cell phone light up,” DaBaby could be heard saying in footage from his set at Rolling Loud.

Multiple artists and organisations criticised DaBaby for his comments after they were first made. Elton John – who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation charity in 1992 – took to Instagram to condemn his statements, saying they “fuel stigma and discrimination.”

HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust also denounced his comments, saying that they “perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV.”

Dua Lipa – whose 2020 ‘Levitating’ remix features a verse from DaBaby – has said she is “surprised and horrified” by the rapper’s comments.