Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract to quit Twitter: “Thx for being down for the ride”

Brockhampton‘s Kevin Abstract has said he will be deactivating his Twitter account next week.

“BH family. Thx for being down for the ride,” Abstract told his fans on the social media platform. “I appreciate y’all. I am probably the most dramatic person you follow on this app. With that being said: I’ll be deactivating this account after these radio shows air this week. If you wanna keep up with me, I’m sure you’ll find me.”

Dozens of public figures have left Twitter in recent weeks, including Kathy Burke, Stephen Fry, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, comedy band SpitLip, and most recently, Jack White and Trent Reznor. Many of them have cited the decisions of Elon Musk, who took over ownership of the platform last month, as their reason for leaving. However, Abstract has not said publicly whether this was behind his decision to quit Twitter or not.

Advertisement

Brockhampton played their final concert on Saturday (November 19) at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles after releasing their final albums ‘The Family’ and ‘TM’, the latter of which was released without any prior announcement.

“Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted our own trees,” said Abstract in a statement when ‘TM’ was released. I had a vision when I posted, but the way it would end up not only changing my life but having an impact on the culture we grew up on? Thank you.”

“When ‘The Family’ was released. As most of us did, I shut down once I hit middle school,” he wrote. “I was afraid to be vulnerable with my mom. I remember not feeling good enough for my dad. I remember pretending to be somebody new depending on who I was around. I used to wanna be an actor, My 14-year-old self was in pain. I was lost. Trapped. And so I dreamt. For reasons similar, but unique, everyone in this group dreamt too.”