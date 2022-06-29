Broken Bells announce first new album in eight years, ‘Into The Blue’

Broken Bells have announced a brand new album, ‘Into The Blue’ – listen to lead single ‘We’re Not in Orbit Yet…’ below.
The duo – comprising Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) and The Shins frontman James Mercer – put out their last album, ‘After The Disco’, back in 2014, following the release of their debut self-titled LP in 2010 and the ‘Meyrin Fields’ EP in 2011.
Broken Bells – who are often joined by Dan Elkan and Jon Sortland when performing live teased a return to music back in 2018, and later shared the tracks ‘Shelter’ and ‘Good Luck’.
Today (June 29), Broken Bells announced the their third album would be “coming soon” and they shared its first single, ‘We’re Not in Orbit Yet…’, which you can listen to below.
Earlier this month, Danger Mouse and Black Thought shared new track ‘Because’, the second to be released from their upcoming debut collaborative album ‘Cheat Codes’.
Set to be released on August 12 via BMG, ‘Cheat Codes’ is Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop full-length project since his ‘DANGERDOOM’ collaboration with the late MF DOOM which was released in October 2005.
The album follows Black Thought’s pioneering output with legendary Philadelphia group The Roots and his critically acclaimed solo trilogy, ‘Streams Of Thought’ – the third volume of which was released in 2020.
The album, which was initially rumoured to be called ‘Dangerous Thoughts’, is something that the pair began the initial idea for “maybe 13 or 14 years ago”, Black Thought revealed when he first teased the project in an interview in 2020.
Meanwhile, The Shins are in the midst of a ’21st birthday’ tour for their debut album, ‘Oh, Inverted World’.
The band’s debut album came out in 2001 via Sub Pop, and last year saw a 20th anniversary reissue released.
See a full list of dates below and pick up any remaining tickets here.
JULY 2022
29 – Austin, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
AUGUST 2022
1 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
2 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
4 – Albuquerque, Kiva Auditorium
6 – Ogden, Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater
16 – Atlanta, The Eastern
17 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium
19 – Washington DC, The Anthem
20 – Richmond, The National
23 – New York, Radio City Music Hall
26 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann
27 – Boston, Roadrunner
29 – Montreal, Quebec – L’Olympia
30 – Toronto, Massey Hall
31 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
SEPTEMBER 2022
2 – Cleveland, The Agora
3 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE
4 – Columbus, Kemba Live!
6 – Saint Louis, The Factory
8 – Chicago, Chicago Theatre
10 – Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre
13 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre
14 – Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
16 – Portland, Pioneer Courthouse Square