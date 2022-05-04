Broken Social Scene announce ‘You Forgot It In People’ 20th anniversary North American tour

Broken Social Scene have announced a North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second studio album, ‘You Forgot It In People’.

The run of dates will kick off in September in Vancouver, continuing along to Seattle, Portland, California, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, New York and beyond. The dates include a stop at Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival, where they’ll perform ‘You Forgot It In People’ in full. Tickets for the band’s headline shows go on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10am local time.

“20-ish years ago we released ‘You Forgot It In People’, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too,” the indie rock lifers wrote on social media when announcing the shows. “To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play songs from that album and many more of your favourites. Possibly some new ones, too. Hope to see you there.”

Broken Social Scene released ‘You Forgot It In People’ in October of 2002. It features many of the band’s most well-known tracks, including ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’, ‘Lover’s Spit’, ‘Pacific Theme’ and ‘Cause = Time’.

Back in January, Broken Social Scene released a compilation titled ‘Old Dead Young’. Having previewed it a month earlier with single ‘This House Is on Fire’, the album was comprised of B-sides, rarities and outtakes from throughout the band’s two-decade career.

The band last shared brand-new music in 2019, with the release of their ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol 1)’ and ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol 2)’ EPs.

Broken Social Scene’s ‘You Forgot It In People’ 20th anniversary tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

Saturday 24 – Seattle, Paramount

Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

Thursday 29 – Sonoma – Gundlach Bundschu (Barn)

Friday 30 – Oakland, Fox Theatre

OCTOBER

Sunday 2 – Dana Point, Ohana Festival

Tuesday 4 – Santa Fe, Meow Wolf

Wednesday 5 – Denver, Summit Music Hall

Friday 7 – Iowa City, Englert Theatre

Saturday 8 – St. Paul, Palace Theatre

Sunday 9 and Monday 10 – Chicago, Thalia Hall

Wednesday 12 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer

Thursday 13 – Washington, Lincoln Theatre

Friday 14 – Washington, 9:30 Club

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 – New York, Webster Hall