Brompton bike designed by Foals raises £22,000 for mental health charity

A “one-of-a-kind” Brompton bicycle created by Foals has raised over £22,000 in a charity raffle for the Mental Health Foundation.

Drummer Jack Bevan helped to design the customised model alongside the cycle manufacturer Brompton, which was then put open to bids via a Crowdfunder raffle.

A total of 2041 members of the public bought tickets, raising a grand total of £22,618.26, with all profits going to the London-based charity.

“We’ve been blown away by the generosity of everyone who donated to the campaign,” said Andrew Finkill, Product Development Manager at Brompton. “It is fantastic to be able to raise so much money for the Mental Health Foundation.”

Bevan used his own design to create the bicycle, drawing from visual elements based on the band’s most recent album, ‘Life Is Yours‘. The model included additional components such as a Brookes Cambium saddle and tan wall tyres.

“I’m so pleased that we have collaborated with Brompton on a one-off Foals bike for the Mental Health Foundation,” Bevan said in a statement.

“I have been riding a Brompton for years and I love their bikes so it’s been very cool to make something unique with them, especially when we can raise money for a very good cause.”

The bike was won by a bidder from Singapore named Danny, who said: “I strongly believe and encourage everyone to cycle because during the lockdown period I think cycling helped me a lot to destress and also helped me to broaden my circle of friends.”

Brompton has previously made bespoke bikes with the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers and LCD Soundsystem.

‘Life Is Yours’ was released in June on Warner/ADA, and the Oxford band are currently in the middle of their first tour of North America since 2019.

Foals will also play a string of intimate shows around the UK in January, with those dates listed in full below, before heading back to the US in July and August 2023 to support Paramore.

JANUARY 2023

21 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms (matinee show presented by Assai)

21 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms (presented by Assai)

22 – Glasgow, SWG3 (presented by Assai)

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 (matinee show presented by Jacaranda)

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 (presented by Jacaranda)

26 – Kingston, Pryzm (matinee show presented by Banquet Records)

26 – Kingston, Pryzm (presented by Banquet Records)

27 – Southampton, Engine Rooms (matinee show presented by Vinilo)

27 – Southampton, Engine Rooms (presented by Vinilo)

28 – Oxford, O2 Academy (presented by Truck Store)