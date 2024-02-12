Brontide announce 10th anniversary reissue of the influential ‘Artery’

Brontide have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2014 album ‘Artery’.

The British instrumental band will re-release their influential second album on August 2, 2024, which can be pre-ordered on limited edition silver fade vinyl here.

They will also be performing their only UK show at Bristol’s ArcTanGent Festival on August 17.

Advertisement

Brontide released two albums – 2011’s ‘Sans Souci’ and 2014’s ‘Artery’ – and also toured extensively throughout their nine years together.

The band gained a cult following before announcing their split in 2017, after which members pursued their own musical endeavours.

Bassist Nathan Fairweather is a member of Rolo Tomassi, while drummer William Bowerman went on to become a musical director and co-founder of WFB Live, the musical direction company behind tours and performances for the likes of Dua Lipa, Elton John and Blackpink.

Guitarist Tim Hancock, meanwhile, moved to Los Angeles to work with Fender.

In a social media teaser video shared last month, the band said they were “excited to see what the future of Brontide holds”.

The ‘Artery’ tracklisting is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Tonitro’

2. ‘Bare My Bones’

3. ‘Kith and Kin’

4. ‘Cabin’

5. ‘Knives’

6. ‘Still Life’

7. ‘Caramel’

8. ‘Red Gold’

Announcing their split in 2017, the band said: “After nine years, two albums, an EP, several videos plus multiple shows and tours, we have decided to stop playing as Brontide.

“It has been a very difficult decision to make but we can no longer give it the time it deserves so it only feels right to roll end credits.

They continued in a statement: “We will always reflect on what we did with a lot of pride and happy memories. There are certain shows that were unforgettable and to know many of you loved and supported our band in the way we have all loved music is one of the best feelings in the world.

“We would like to thank you for every kind word you said, every gig you saw and every time you listened to Sans Souci or Artery, it always did and will always mean a lot to us. We would also like to thank our friends and the people that helped us along the way.”

Tickets to the band’s performance at ArcTanGent can be purchased here.