After years of delays

Brooke Candy has shared the details of her highly anticipated debut album ‘SEXORCISM‘.

The singer announced the news a week on from dropping her new single ‘Drip’ with Erika Jayne.

‘SEXORCISM’ – due to hit shelves on October 25 – has feature spots from a host of names including Charli XCX, Maliibu Miitch, Iggy Azealia, Ashnikko, Oscar Scheller, Boys Noize, Bree Runway, and many more. Charli XCX and Maliibu Miitch collaborated with Candy on her July single, ‘XXXTC’.

Candy’s debut album was originally intended for a 2015 release but faced a slew of delays. She parted ways with Columbia/RCA records in 2017 before heading out on tour in support of Charli XCX and Lizzo, In 2018 she embarked on her own headline tour across Asia.