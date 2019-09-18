After years of delays
Brooke Candy has shared the details of her highly anticipated debut album ‘SEXORCISM‘.
The singer announced the news a week on from dropping her new single ‘Drip’ with Erika Jayne.
‘SEXORCISM’ – due to hit shelves on October 25 – has feature spots from a host of names including Charli XCX, Maliibu Miitch, Iggy Azealia, Ashnikko, Oscar Scheller, Boys Noize, Bree Runway, and many more. Charli XCX and Maliibu Miitch collaborated with Candy on her July single, ‘XXXTC’.
Candy’s debut album was originally intended for a 2015 release but faced a slew of delays. She parted ways with Columbia/RCA records in 2017 before heading out on tour in support of Charli XCX and Lizzo, In 2018 she embarked on her own headline tour across Asia.
‘SEXORCISM’ tracklisting:
1. ‘Nymph’
2. ‘XXXTC’ (feat. Charli XCX & Maliibu Miitch)
3. ‘R.I.P.’ (feat. Ashnikko)
4. ‘Cum’ (feat. Iggy Azalea)
5. ‘Rim’ (feat. Violet Chachki & Aquaria)
6. ‘Swing’ (feat. Bree Runway)
7. ‘Encore’ (feat. La Goony Chonga)
8. ‘Freak Like Me’ (feat. TOOPOOR)
9. ‘Boss Bitch’ (feat. Ashnikko)
10. ‘Drip’ (feat. Erika Jayne)
11. ‘Honey Pussy’
12. ‘FMU’
Meanwhile, Candy herself has featured on ‘Shake It’, a song from Charli XCX’s new album ‘Charli’, with Big Freedia, CupcakKe, and Pabllo Vitta. Candy was also on Charli’s ‘Pop 2’ mixtape (2017) on the song ‘I Got It’ alongside CupcakKe and Vittar.
Candy first rose to fame in 2012 after appearing in Grimes‘ music video for ‘Genesis’.