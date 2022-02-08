Brooke Scullion to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2022

Brooke Scullion has been announced as this year’s Eurovision entry for Ireland.

The County Londonderry singer was chosen on RTÉ’s Late Late Eurosong special on Friday (February 4), where six acts competed to fly the flag for Ireland in Italy in May.

Scullion’s song ‘That’s Rich’ was chosen by the combined votes from the public, an international jury and a studio jury. “I don’t know how to feel, honestly, oh my goodness – it’s just unbelievable,” she told BBC Radio Foyle.

Advertisement

Scullion initially found fame as a finalist of The Voice UK 2020 where she was mentored by Meghan Trainor.

According to the BBC, the singer has received well-wishes from celebrities such as Trainor, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell from Channel 4’s Derry Girls, and former Eurovision winner Dana.

In other news, Mika was recently announced as one of a trio of hosts for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. He’ll be joining renowned Italian singer Laura Pausini and TV personality Alessandro Cattelan on presenting duties.

Meanwhile, Daughters Of Reykjavík are among the acts competing in Söngvakeppnin, Iceland’s talent competition dedicated to deciding who will represent the country at Eurovision.

Advertisement

The 2022 competition will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, with the Grand Final set for May 14.

Last year’s Eurovision was won by the Italian band Måneskin, who recently made their Saturday Night Live debut.