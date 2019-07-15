Brooklyn Beckham directs JAWS’ music video for ‘End of the World’

Beckham is a big fan of the band

Brooklyn Beckham has made his directorial debut with the music video for JAWS‘ single ‘End Of The World’.

The young photographer teamed up with his friend, fellow filmmaker Louis Berry, for the video shot in Coseley, West Midlands, the hometown of JAWS singer Connor Schofield. It was recorded at the town’s Roaring Tiger Karate Club as a tribute to drummer Eddy Geach’s late father who was a karate fan and practitioner.

Beckham was inspired to get behind the camera for the music video after he “fell in love” with the trio’s song at a gig.

“It sparked an idea in me to make a music video for the guys,” Beckham said in a press release. “I met with Connor and the band to ask them if I could. They loved the idea that Louis and I came up with and before we knew it, we were shooting it. I had so much fun filming and co-directing this one, I would love to direct more videos in future.”

He added that the single itself is “a personal song for JAWS” and “so we did a recce down in Connor’s hometown to pool our thoughts for it. We wanted to use karate kids because they have a meaningful connection to the band and it’s a theme that follows from the album artwork.”

Speaking about the single and their collaboration, frontman Schofield said: “‘End Of The World’ has always been a favourite of ours since writing for the record so when Brooklyn put forward the idea of making a video for it we were into it straight away. The song is about trying to get on with your life regardless of any shit that’s dragging you down, you know the saying “the world keeps spinning” sort of thing, and the video follows that.”

The Birmingham-based band have also announced a new run of 2019 UK tour dates.

NOVEMBER:

15 – Bristol, The Fleece

16 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

18 – Oxford, The Bullingdon

19 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 – Liverpool, Hangar 34

22 – Edinburgh, The Mash House

23 – Newcastle, Riverside

26 – Belfast, Duke of York

27 – Dublin, The Academy 2 (IRE)

29 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

30 – Coventry, Empire Coventry

JAWS released their third record, ‘The Ceiling’, in April.