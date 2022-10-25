Bruce Dickinson calls out gig-goers for smoking weed at Iron Maiden show

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson called out a group of fans at one of the band’s recent shows for smoking week in the crowd.

The heavy metal outfit are currently out on the North American leg of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour, which is due to conclude in Tampa, Florida this Thursday (October 27).

As Loudwire reports, Dickinson hit out at some audience members during Iron Maiden’s concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on September 21.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what it is,” the singer said from the stage. “There’s so many fucking people smoking so much fucking dope down here – I’m amazed you can even see.”

He continued: “Poor old Steve [Harris]. I don’t know if you know, but he absolutely fucking hates marijuana and the smell of it, alright? So when he’s trying to play bass, it fucks him up. It fucks me up.

“I’m a singer, alright? So, duh. I would ask [for a] tiny bit of respect. If you want to go get completely stoned out of your fucking mind, go out the back and do it. Alright? Otherwise, you’re going to end up like this fucking knucklehead here going, ‘Uhh…'”

In the description of the fan-shot footage in question, it’s claimed that the venue “was filled with smoke and the person Bruce went off on had begun to start fights in the crowd”. You can watch the video below.

Advertisement

At the second of two consecutive gigs at the Honda Center on September 22, Dickinson had a run-in with a crowd member after they crashed the stage. See footage of that incident above.

Back in July, the vocalist halted an Iron Maiden show in Greece when he spotted a fan with a flare. “I’ve got to fucking sing, right?” he told them. Fuck you!”

Iron Maiden released their 17th and most recent studio record, ‘Senjutsu’, in September 2021. In a four-star review, NME praised the band for “letting [their] imaginations run wild in an album that’s more confident and idea-packed than ever before”.

Earlier this month, Iron Maiden announced 2023 UK and European dates for ‘The Future Past Tour’. You can see the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

19 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

24 – Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

26 – Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro

28 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

30 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

JULY

3 – Nottingham, UK, Motorpoint Arena

4 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK, O2 Arena

11 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

13 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis

15 – Milan, Italy, The Return of the Gods Festival