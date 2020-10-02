Iron Maiden have been back in the studio working on new material, according to the band’s frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Speaking in a new video posted to YouTube, Dickinson reflected on the band’s year after having to cancel their 2020 touring plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve all had a bit of a torrid time – everybody in the whole world, Maiden included. We wanna be out on tour,” he said. “A lot of things haven’t happened this year – that’s blindingly obvious – and it’s very, very frustrating.”

He then went on to reveal that Iron Maiden have been back in the studio. “In the meantime, what are we doing? Well, we’re doing bits of writing,” he said. “I’m talking to Steve [Harris, bass]. We’ve been working together a little bit in the studio. On what, I can’t tell you, ’cause they’d have to kill me.”

He continued: “All our crew are all on board with us. Obviously, after the cancelation of the shows and rescheduling of the shows this year, all of our lives were cancelled. The killer crew is still on board for when we resume normal service next year, whenever that is.

“In the meantime, we’re all still here, we’re all still gagging and raring to go. We are not going away. We are solid, and there’s gonna be some great stuff happening in the near future.”

You can watch Dickinson’s video below:

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden have announced a new live album called ‘Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City’.

Set to arrive on November 20 via BMG, the collection was recorded during three of the band’s sold-out arena concerts in the city in September 2019. The dates formed part of their ongoing Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, which is scheduled to conclude in Europe next summer.

The upcoming double record contains over 100 minutes of live music and will be available in the following formats: Digipack 2CD, deluxe hardcase book 2CD, triple black heavyweight vinyl, limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple coloured vinyl and digital (streaming and download).