Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, SZA and more all took part in a Jersey 4 Jersey benefit livestream last night – watch footage below.

Also appearing were a reunited Fountains Of Wayne, who paid tribute to their late singer Adam Schlesinger, performing ‘Hackensack’ with Sharon Van Etten on vocals.

Springsteen opened the show, which is raising money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, performing a version of ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ with his wife, Patti Scialfa.

Advertisement

The pair then returned to play a cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Jersey Girl’ later in the show. See both performances below.

Fountains Of Wayne then played – it was their first gig in seven years – with lead singer Chris Collingwood saying: “This for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey.”

Other performers during the show included Halsey, who performed ‘Finally // Beautiful Stranger’ from her home, and SZA, who played a rendition of ’20 Something’. See the performances below.

Advertisement

Jersey 4 Jersey is the latest in a growing number of high profile livestreams aiming to raise money for frontline workers across the world as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga hosted fundraiser One World: Together At Home, which featured performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and Gaga herself. It has raised nearly $128 million (£102m) for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

In the UK, Vans For Bands has set up a Bus-tival event this weekend, which will raise funds to provide frontline NHS workers with accommodation and rest facilities during and after long shifts.