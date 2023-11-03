Bruce Springsteen adds second London show to 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Bruce Springsteen has announced an extra London show for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find all the details below.

The Boss and his E Street Band confirmed earlier this week that they’ll be hitting the road next May for a run of huge stadium dates. Initially, the tour was due to conclude with a concert at Wembley Stadium in London on June 25.

Following the general ticket sale this morning (November 3), however, Springsteen added another Wembley gig for July 27 “due to demand”. Tickets are on sale now – buy yours here.

Advertisement

The first date of Springsteen’s 2024 UK/Ireland and European tour will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (May 5), before the singer-songwriter heads over to the Boucher Road venue in Belfast (9).

Concerts in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park (12), Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh (16) and Dublin’s Croke Park (19) will follow, as well as a stop at the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland towards the end of the month (22).

SECOND SHOW ADDED Due to demand Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added a second Wembley show to their 2024 World Tour 🤩 📅 July 25 2024

📅 July 27 2024 Tickets on sale now 🎟️ https://t.co/mWHjiP6FUH pic.twitter.com/6V6wGaxURc — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) November 3, 2023

From there, The Boss and his band will continue with the new run of European shows before returning to the UK for the two London dates.

Tickets for the Ireland gigs are set to go on general sale at 8am GMT next Monday (November 6) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

The upcoming tour comes after numerous shows that Springsteen played across the UK earlier this year including his concerts in Edinburgh and Birmingham and a two-night headline slot at London’s BST Hyde Park.

Advertisement

The rock veteran, 74, fell ill with a then-undisclosed illness back in August that resulted in two cancelled Philadelphia shows. Three weeks later, all of Springsteen’s September tour dates were postponed when it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with peptic ulcers.

Earlier this month, he rescheduled the affected US gigs and confirmed to fans that he’d be embarking on the tour between March and September 2024 instead. You can find any remaining tickets to US shows here.