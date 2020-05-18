Dropkick Murphys will play a live-streamed show at Fenway Park later this month, featuring special guest Bruce Springsteen.

The gig, titled ‘Straight Outta Fenway’, will take place to an empty stadium on Friday May 29 at 6pm EDT (11pm BST).

It will feature a full set from Dropkick Murphys, while Springsteen will join remotely for a guest appearance. Together they will present a “double play”, performing one song by each artist.

On FRIDAY MAY 29 at 6PM Boston time – the lights will be on at the Old Ballpark for STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY !! To make sure this is a night to remember, our friend @springsteen will be joining us remotely…. We’ll play together, 1 of ours + 1 of his – https://t.co/dUswGOJEd3 pic.twitter.com/ClwuzVD2Ax — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) May 18, 2020

Dropkick Murphys have a long history with Fenway Park, which is home to their local baseball team the Boston Red Sox. They rallied fans for all four of the team’s World Series championship wins this century (2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018), and played a headline gig there in 2011.

Springsteen, meanwhile, played the first-ever headline rock gig to take place in the park back in 2003.

This month’s show will mark the first time a musician has ever played on Fenway Park’s actual baseball diamond, with the infield dirt considered “sacred ground” by fans. It’s also the first-ever gig performed to an empty stadium or arena in the US.

The livestream is hosted by Boston tech company Pega, and will raise funds for three charities: Habitat For Humanity, Feeding America and The Boston Resiliency Fund.

It’s Dropkick Murphy’s second live-streamed charity performance of the coronavirus crisis. In March they played a St. Patrick’s day show that has since been viewed by 13 million people.