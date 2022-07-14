Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 UK tour dates

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band have announced four UK tour dates in 2023.

The dates include shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and Villa Park in Birmingham on June 16 along with two shows at BST Hyde Park in London on July 6 and 8.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday (July 21) from 9am and can be purchased here. You can see the dates below.

The gigs, which will be The Boss’ first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour that kicks off in the US between February 1 and April 14 before heading to Europe.

Bruce & The E Street Band have announced four UK dates on their 2023 International Tour! The new dates mark their first UK shows since 5 June 2016 at Wembley Stadium. Tickets for go on sale at 9AM local time on Thursday, 21 July 2022. More info: https://t.co/YahXTKffvV! pic.twitter.com/jfXjGsEXNV — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 14, 2022

Tickets for the 2023 US arena gigs will also go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first sale beginning next Wednesday (July 20) at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets here.

Springsteen has released two solo studio albums since he last toured with the group, ‘Western Stars’ (2019) and ‘Letter To You’ (2020).

In 2017 he began a lengthy concert residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York titled Springsteen On Broadway. That stint was turned into a Netflix special, and the singer-songwriter returned for an additional run at the St. James Theatre in 2021.

Last month saw Springsteen make a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show at Glastonbury 2022. He played his own song ‘Glory Days’ and The Beatles‘ ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ alongside McCartney.

The Boss then returned to the Pyramid Stage with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl – who’d also performed with McCartney that night – to treat the crowd to a collaborative rendition of ‘The End’.