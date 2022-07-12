Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 US tour dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a run of US concerts for 2023 – tickets will be available from here.

Next year, The Boss and the full E Street Band will reunite for the first time since 2017 for an extensive world tour. Details of the European leg were revealed back in May.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement at the time. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

Advertisement

“See you out there, next year – and beyond!”

Today (July 12), it’s been announced that 31 US shows will take place between February 1 and April 14. Scheduled stop-offs include Atlanta, Hollywood, Seattle, Boston, Washington D.C., Detroit, New York and Baltimore.

Per Springsteen’s official website, tickets for the 2023 US arena gigs will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first sale beginning next Wednesday (July 20) at 10am local time.

Those hoping to bag tickets are required to register on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform by this Sunday (July 17). Verified registrants will all be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale.

Bruce & The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 International Tour with 31 performances across the United States before heading to Europe. The shows will mark their first tour dates since Feb. 2017 and their first in North America since Sep. 2016. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

You can find more information and purchase tickets from here. Check out the full itinerary in the post above.

Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are yet to confirm any UK shows for next year.

Springsteen has released two solo studio albums since he last toured with the group, ‘Western Stars’ (2019 and ‘Letter To You’ (2020).

Back in 2017, he began a lengthy concert residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York titled Springsteen on Broadway. That stint was turned into a Netflix special, and the singer-songwriter returned for an additional run at the St. James Theatre in 2021.

Last month saw Bruce Springsteen make a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show at Glastonbury 2022. He played his own ‘Glory Days’ and The Beatles’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ alongside Macca.

The Boss then returned to the Pyramid Stage with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl – who’d also performed with McCartney that night – to treat the crowd to a collaborative rendition of ‘The End’.