Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 2023 world tour

Bruce Springsteen will hit the road joined by the full E Street Band for the first time since 2017 on a 2023 world tour.

The Boss will reunite with Gary Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa and more with North American arena dates in February. He’ll head to stadiums in Europe from late April and then back to the States in August.

At this time, only European dates have been revealed with details for North American, UK and Belgium dates yet to be revealed. The European tour will include shows in Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria. See those dates below and find ticketing information here.

Advertisement

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond!”

Springsteen has kept plenty busy since last touring with the E Street Band. He held a concert residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York in 2017 and 2018 titled Springsteen on Broadway. That was turned into a Netflix special, released as a soundtrack album and returned for a run at the St. James Theatre in the mid-half of 2021.

He also released two new solo albums – 2019’s ‘Western Stars’ and ‘Letter To You’ the following year. Both of those were also accompanied by films. In November last year, Springsteen’s Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts alongside the E Street Band were released as a concert film and live album.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 European dates are:

APRIL

Friday 28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

MAY

Friday 5, Sunday 7 – Dublin, RDS Arena

Saturday 13 – Paris, La Défense Arena

Thursday 18 – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani

Saturday 21 – Rome, Circo Massimo

Thursday 25 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

JUNE

Sunday 11 – Landgraaf, Megaland

Tuesday 13 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday 21 – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

Saturday 24, Monday 26 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

Friday 30 – Oslo, Voldsløkka

Advertisement

JULY

Tuesday 11, Thursday 13 – Copenhagen, Parken

Saturday 15 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Tuesday 18 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

Sunday 23 – Munich, Olympiastadion

Tuesday 25 – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza