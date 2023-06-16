Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce more support acts for London BST Hyde Park show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band have announced further support acts joining them at their BST Hyde Park Shows.

Announced today (June 16), the newly-announced acts will join The Boss for his upcoming shows in London on Thursday July 6 and Saturday July 8. They will also join previously announced special guests, including The Chicks, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls — who will be performing at the first show — and James Bay, who will support the rock veteran at the Saturday slot.

13 new artists have been named in the announcement, with The Coronas, STONE, Picture Parlour, First Time Flyers, Theo Lawrence and Attawalpa all set to take to the stage at the first show.

Newly revealed names supporting the ‘Born In The U.S.A’ icon for the second of the two gigs are Brittney Spencer, Pa Sheehy, Kezia Gill and Kelly McGrath. American singer-songwriter Sam Barber will also be joining the Saturday line-up, as will Irish indie-rock trio Kingfishr.

They will all join other acts on the BST Hyde Park show line-up, including previously announced headliners P!nk, who will be performing on June 24 and 25, and Guns N’ Roses, who will play their set on June 30.

Other headliners include Take That (July 1), BLACKPINK (July 2) and Billy Joel (July 7). Lana Del Rey was also the last of the 2023 headliners to be announced, and will take to the stage on the last day of the London concert series (Sunday, July 9).

The BST Hyde Park shows are included as part of the UK leg of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s extensive world tour. Currently underway, the shows kicked off on May 30 with a performance at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and will continue with a performance tonight (June 16) at Birmingham’s Villa Park. Any remaining tickets for the UK shows can be purchased here.

The dates mark Springsteen’s first tour with the full E Street Band since 2017, and US dates recently wrapped up. Several stops across Europe are also planned – find full list of upcoming gigs on his website.

Last month, the Boss made headlines ahead of his trio of Dublin shows, after he was spotted enjoying some Irish hospitality at The Burrow pub in Rathangan, county Kildare, and even led an impromptu singalong to his 1984 song ‘My Hometown’.

Meanwhile, a day dedicated to Bruce Springsteen is set to be held in New Jersey later this year.

Set to take place on September 23, Governor of Garden State Phil Murphy confirmed Bruce Springsteen Day at the inaugural American Music Honors, which were held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music in April.