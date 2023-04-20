Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce support acts for London BST Hyde Park shows

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band have announced the support acts for their BST Hyde Park shows in London.

Announced today (April 20), The Boss shared the three acts that will be joining his band on July 6 and 8.

On the first date they will be supported by The Chicks and Frank Turner and his touring band The Sleeping Souls.

Advertisement

The Chicks will also return for the second date along with James Bay. The shows are part of Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s forthcoming UK tour which also includes shows at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on May 30 and Villa Park in Birmingham on June 16. Any remaining tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

The gigs, which are The Boss’ first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour which recently wrapped up in the US and is due to head to Europe next month.

Meanwhile, other acts to join the BST Hyde Park shows include previously announced headliners featuring P!nk, who is set to perform on June 24 and 25, and Guns N’ Roses, who will play their set on June 30.

Additional headliners include Take That (July 1), BLACKPINK (July 2) and Billy Joel (July 7).

Meanwhile, a day dedicated to Bruce Springsteen is set to be held in New Jersey later this year.

Advertisement

Governor of Garden State Phil Murphy confirmed Bruce Springsteen Day will be held on September 23 at the inaugural American Music Honors, which were held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music earlier this month.