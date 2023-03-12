Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band cancel Connecticut show tonight date due to illness

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band have cancelled their planned gig in Uncasville, Connecticut tonight (March 12) due to illness.

The band was set to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena but have had to postpone it after an unnamed bandmember was ill. Their show on Thursday (March 9) at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio was also postponed.

“Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday March 12 has been postponed,” Springsteen wrote on Twitter.

“We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

The group’s next scheduled tour date is this Tuesday (March 14) at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt added: “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Van Zandt, fellow guitarist Nils Lofgren, saxophonist Jake Clemons, and violinist Soozie Tyrell have all missed shows on the band’s 2023 tour after contracting COVID, however, no gigs were postponed.

The US leg of their current tour has 15 dates remaining. The band head to Europe in late April before returning to the US this summer and autumn.

Meanwhile, Springsteen accidentally struck his guitar tech in the head during a show last month after the rocker launched his instrument into the air.

The musician is currently on a US tour with his E Street Band, which is the first time they’ve hit the road in six years.

Performing in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3, Springsteen tossed his guitar to assistant Kevin Buell – a routine move during his shows – but slipped through the tech’s fingers and struck him on the head.