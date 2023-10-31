Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 UK and European tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced a series of UK and European stadium shows set to kick off next year – find ticket details below.

The Boss announced the news earlier this morning (October 31) on his social media pages, confirming that he’ll make various stops across the UK and Ireland next year.

The new tour dates are set to be part of his 22-date European tour, which will also see him play in various stadiums around France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and more countries over the summer.

Kicking off at the start of May, the first of the freshly announced shows will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (May 5), before the singer-songwriter heads over to the Boucher Road venue in Belfast (9).

Shows in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park (12), Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh (16) and Dublin’s Croke Park (19) follow, as well as a stop at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland towards the end of the month (22).

From there, The Boss and his band members continue with the new run of EU shows before returning to the UK for a slot at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25.

Tickets for the London, Sunderland and Cardiff dates go on sale on Friday (November 3) at 10am GMT, while tickets for the Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin shows will be available the following Monday (November 6) at the same time. You can find tickets here.

The new 2024 shows follow a huge run of shows that Springsteen played across the UK earlier this year including his concerts in Edinburgh and Birmingham and a two-night headline slot at London’s BST Hyde Park.

It also follows The Boss being forced to postpone the remainder of his upcoming 2023 tour dates due to a continuous battle with peptic ulcer disease.

The rock veteran – now aged 74 – had initially fallen ill with a then-undisclosed illness back in August that resulted in two cancelled Philadelphia shows. Three weeks later, all of Springsteen’s September tour dates were postponed when it was revealed that the singer had been diagnosed with peptic ulcers.

Earlier this month he rescheduled the affected US tour dates and confirmed to fans that he’d be embarking on the tour between March and September 2024 instead. You can find any remaining tickets to US shows here.

In other Springsteen news, the singer, songwriter and guitarist praised his wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa as he inducted her into the New Jersey Hall Of Fame.

The rock legend – who was also honoured by the Hall of Fame in 2008 – described her as his “secret weapon” as he gave her the award at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.