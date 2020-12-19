Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a huge new ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’-era box set.

The 24-disc set will feature eight full shows from The E Street Band’s 1978 tour in support of the legendary album.

“Eight of the finest performances from Bruce Springsteen’s 1978 tour are now available in a limited, collectible box set,” an announcement said of the new release, which is due on February 1, 2021.

“This 24-CD set contains all five of the legendary radio broadcasts on the Darkness tour: The Roxy in L.A., The Agora in Cleveland, The Capitol Theatre in Passaic, NJ, Fox Theatre in Atlanta and Winterland in San Francisco.

“Rounding out the collection are the second shows in Passaic and San Francisco, plus the December 8 show in Houston, Texas. A limited number of empty boxes are also available to hold previously purchased CDs.”

Last month, Springsteen released his new studio album ‘Letter To You’. Reviewing ‘Letter To You’, NME wrote: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.”

Earlier this month (December 11), Springsteen appeared on Saturday Night Live, where he performed with The E Street Band for their first public performance in four years. Due to coronavirus restrictions, however, not every member of the group was able to be present for the appearance.

Elsewhere, Springsteen recently recalled the moment he heard his classic album ‘Born To Run’ for the first time. “When you first start you’re not used to hearing yourself, even two, three records in. I just couldn’t get used to the sound of my voice and very often it sounds terrible to you,” he told Jimmy Fallon.

You’re making all these choices you end up not comfortable with. I recorded that when I was a 24-year-old kid, you know?”