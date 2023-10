Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled US tour dates for 2024

Bruce Springsteen has announced rescheduled US dates for 2024 after he was forced to postpone the remainder of his tour due to illness – find the full list of shows below and purchase tickets here.

The Boss is due to hit the road again with The E Street Band from March 19 in Phoenix’s Footprint Center, followed by stops in San Francisco, Inglewood, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping up at Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 13.

Late last month, Springsteen postponed all his remaining 2023 tour dates and cited his continuing battle with peptic ulcer disease.

A statement posted to social media noted that while Springsteen had “continued to recover steadily”, he had been advised to “continue treatment through the rest of the year” per consultations with his doctor.

The final show before the postponements took place on September 3 at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, located in the musician’s native New Jersey.

All tickets for postponed shows remain valid for the new dates, while reschedule Canadian dates are due to be announced next week, per a social media post.

Find the full schedule of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2024 US tour below, and purchase tickets here.

The E Street Band’s 2024 US tour dates are:

MARCH

19 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center (rescheduled from November 30, 2023)

25 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from December 2, 2023)

28 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (rescheduled from December 10, 2023)

31 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center (rescheduled from December 12, 2023)

APRIL

4 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum (rescheduled from December 4, 2023)

7 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum (rescheduled from December 6, 2023)

12 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from September 16, 2023)

15 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena (rescheduled from September 19, 2023)

18 – Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from September 7, 2023)

21 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from September 21, 2023)

AUGUST

15 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (September 12, 2023)

18 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from September 14, 2023)

21 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from August 16, 2023)

23 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from August 18, 2023)

7 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park (rescheduled from September 29, 2023)

13 – Baltimore, MD, Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from September 9, 2023)

Reviewing Springsteen in London last year, NME said he remained “firmly at his majestic peak”, adding that The Boss “conjured magic and mayhem as he delivers a career-spanning set”.

Meanwhile, last week Springsteen shared a new single, ‘Addicted To Romance’, which was co-produced and orchestrated by The National‘s Bryce Dessner.