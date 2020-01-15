Bruce Springsteen watches his son sworn in as a firefighter

Bruce Springsteen joined his son Sam Springsteen for his official swearing in as a firefighter yesterday (January 14).

Sam was sworn in by the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others, according to Billboard.

He was joined by his father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.

“We’re very proud. We’re just excited for him today,” Springsteen said about his son.

Asked if he was worried about the dangers of the job, he added: “You know I think he can handle himself really well.”

Jersey City officials said it was the fire department’s 10th class since Fulop took office.

More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013. The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever.

Meanwhile, Springsteen recently announced that he will be reissuing five of his albums on vinyl, many of which have not been available on the format since their original releases.

They include ’18 Tracks’ (1999), ‘Live in New York City’ (2001), ‘The Rising’ (2002), ‘Devils & Dust’ (2005) and ‘Live in Dublin’ (2007). The records, transferred from the original source masters, will go on sale February 21.

Each of the five albums cover the period when Springsteen was reunited with the E Street Band, whom he’d previously worked with between 1972 and 1989. ‘The Rising’ marks the first album recorded together since the band rejoined him in 1999.