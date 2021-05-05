Bruce Springsteen awarded 2021 Woody Guthrie prize

Bruce Springsteen has been announced as the 2021 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, which he will accept during a virtual event later this month.

The annual prize is awarded by the Woody Guthrie Center and is presented to an artist who reflects the spirit of the late folk icon by proving themselves to be “a champion for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.”

Guthrie has been one of Springsteen’s frequent influences and previously explained how his 1995 hit ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ was directly inspired by Guthrie’s ‘The Ballad of Tom Joad’.

He has also covered songs such as ‘This Land is Your Land’, ‘I Ain’t Got No Home’, and ‘Blowin’ Down The Road’ during his live performances.

Springsteen said of the honour: “I’m honored to receive the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize”.

“Woody wrote some of the greatest songs about America’s struggle to live up its ideals in convincing fashion. He is one of my most important influences and inspirations.”

The prize was first awarded in 2014 and has been given to celebrated artists such as Chuck D, Joan Baez and Mavis Staples.