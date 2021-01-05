Bruce Springsteen says he has a “big surprise” coming in 2021

Bruce Springsteen has teased that he is working on a “big surprise” that will be revealed in 2021.

The Boss called into SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel on New Year’s Eve and spoke with host Jim Rotolo about his plans for the coming year.

While Springsteen said he wouldn’t be attempting to tour in 2021, he confirmed he had some more projects underway that would be shared over the course of the year.

“2022 – if you want to talk about that – as far as what I know and if things go as according to what Dr. Fauci is projecting, as soon as we can, we’ll be out there,” he said. “And that might be 2022, you know, somewhere in the New Year of 2022.

“So – and I’m completely projecting because no one really knows – that’s what I think, according to all the information that’s available at this moment, will be able to happen. You know, I have some projects coming up this year that I won’t tell cos it’s going to be a secret and then a big surprise [laughs].”

He added: “But I do have things to keep me busy this year that I’ll be doing that should give the fans something to bide their time with.” Listen to Springsteen speak about his plans for 2021 above.

Last month, a huge box set of his 1978 album ‘Darkness On The Edge Of Town’ was announced. The special reissue will feature 24 discs including eight full shows from The E Street Band’s 1978 tour in support of the album and will be released on February 1, 2021.

In 2020, Springsteen released his latest studio album ‘Letter To You’. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.”