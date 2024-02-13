Watch Bruce Springsteen’s cameo on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Bruce Springsteen has made a cameo appearance in a recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Boss appeared in the second episode of the 12th and final season of the US sitcom, titled ​​‘The Lawn Jockey’. The episode follows the fictional fallout after Curb star Larry David hands out bottled water to queuing election voters, a violation of the 2021 Election Integrity Act in the state of Georgia.

Playing a fictional version of himself, Springsteen can be seen responding to David’s manoeuvre as part of a fake news interview on MSNBC. “Larry David took a big risk,” Springsteen says. “He took his name and his body on the line. Involvement. That’s Larry David’s middle name. Larry ‘Involvement’ David.”

Watch the full segment from Curb Your Enthusiasm below.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer said Springsteen’s cameo was exciting because “you never see [Springsteen] on TV shows.” He continued: “It seemed like a really huge deal, because you never get to see that — and also, it’s Bruce fucking Springsteen.”

Springsteen is one of multiple musicians to appear on Curb Your Enthusiasm throughout its 12-season run, with John Legend and Chris Martin of Coldplay each appearing in guest roles in season six and season ten, respectively.

In other Springsteen news, the singer-songwriter recently paid tribute to his late mother, Adele, who passed away on January 31. He is also reportedly working on a film documenting the making of his beloved 1982 studio album ‘Nebraska’, helmed by Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper.

Larry David, meanwhile, recently weighed in on the music world by stating that he doesn’t “give a shit” about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly publicised relationship.

“I used the S-word once before on this show some years ago, and I’m prepared to use it again in answer to that question,” David said when asked about the couple on the Today show.