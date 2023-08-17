Bruce Springsteen cancels two US shows after being “taken ill”

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he has been forced to postpone two of his US tour dates after being “taken ill”.

The cancelled tour dates affect both of his upcoming shows in Philadelphia, set to be held at Citizens Bank Park.

The announcement arrived on his social media accounts last night (August 16), just hours before he was set to take to the stage for the first of the Pennsylvania headline gigs. It also announced that the second of the two scheduled shows, set to take place tomorrow (August 18), would also be postponed.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the update read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

At time of writing, no updates have been shared on any rescheduled dates or possible changes to the venue. It also remains unclear what has caused the 73-year-old rock veteran to be taken unwell.

Currently, all remaining US dates, including both of his upcoming slots at the Gillette Stadium in Foxton, Massachusetts next week (August 24 and 26).

This isn’t the first time that The Boss has been forced to reschedule some of his shows due to illness during his 2023 tour. Back in March, the iconic singer-songwriter and guitarist was forced to postpone three of his shows due to another unspecified illness.

“No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation,” E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt wrote on Twitter (X) at the time. “We will all be back in full force very soon.”

The following month, Springsteen was also forced to pull out of plans to attend the American Music Honors awards show in New Jersey, after he tested positive for COVID-19 (via The Mirror).

The current US tour he is embarking on began on February 1 in Florida, and marked the first time that Springsteen and the E Street Band have toured together since 2019. Following a run of UK, Ireland and EU dates – including a headlining stop at London’s BST Hyde Park – the musician returned for another US leg on August 9.

At the first of his US gigs this month, held at Wrigley Field in Chicago, The Boss used the final song on his 44-song setlist to pay tribute to The Band guitarist and singer-songwriter Robbie Robertson, whose death was announced earlier that day.